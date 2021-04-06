Judith A. McConnell, 80, of 315 E Bronson St., Dexter, passed away April 5, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
She was born on November 14, 1940 in Rosiere, NY, daughter of Lloyd Gravele and Maude “Nora” Warren. She attended school in Ogdensburg and Adams Center.
She married Lyndon L. McConnell, of Adams Center, on July 26, 1958 in Adams, NY.
Lyndon was a truck driver, retiring from Consolidated Freight in 1998. He passed away September 9, 2016.
Judy worked at Chappell’s Department Store and Sears in the Salmon Run Mall. She enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, knitting for loved ones and spending time with her grandchildren.
Among her survivors are a daughter, Lori A. McConnell, two grandsons, three granddaughters, three great grandsons, and one great granddaughter, a sister, Karen and Gene Stowell, Mexico, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and beloved husband she was predeceased by a daughter Sheryl Clearo in 1993, four sisters Sharon, Liz, Eleanor, Bonnie and a brother, Gerald Warren.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 9th at Johnson Funeral Home. Calling hours will be prior to the service on Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Brownville Elementary School.
Online condolence may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.