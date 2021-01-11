Judith A. (Randall) Huyck died December 9, 2020 at Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake. Judy’s seven year struggle with Dementia is now over and she is at peace. During her illness she remained at home under the excellent and devoted care of family and home health care professionals for which the family is very, very grateful.
Judy was born April 25, 1942 in Redfield, New York, the daughter of Vernon and Evelyn (Ballou) Randall. She graduated from Sandy Creek Central School class of 1960 followed by graduation from Paulson Secretarial School in Syracuse.
Judy and Dale were married on October 19, 1963 following a friendship which began in middle school. One year after their marriage they arrived in Saranac Lake with their two week old son Russell and a black Labrador puppy. Three years later they welcomed their second son Brian into the family. In their 57 years of marriage the family moved only once, and that was only a few hundred feet where Dale, Judy and two sons (with some help from good friends) built their home on the McKenzie Pond Road.
Judy was a friend to everyone she met, especially the neighborhood children that played with her boys. During her years as a young mom you could find numerous friends of her boys being nourished with after school sandwiches and snacks, and you never knew how many were staying for dinner. Judy was also a dedicated hockey mom for many years helping with team duties and traveling the North Country, often on difficult winter roads, to be at an early morning game with her “Boys”.
As Judy’s two sons became teenagers then came the girlfriends, then daughters-in-law followed by three very special grandsons who became the focus of her days for many years until illness took her mind and memories.
Judy especially enjoyed her time and fellowship with her friends at the First Presbyterian Church in Saranac Lake.
Judy is predeceased by her Mother and Father and two very special ladies in her life – her stepmother Elsie Randall and her Aunt Eva Yerdon. She was also predeceased by her brother-
in-law Richard Davenport of Brooktondale, NY and several stepbrothers and stepsisters of the Oneida, NY area.
Judy is survived by her husband Dale, sons Russell (Valerie) and Brian (Terri), daughter-in-law Tracie and grandsons Deryck, Matthew and Stephen all residing in the Saranac Lake, Lake Clear area. By one sister, Lowanna (Wanie) Davenport, two nieces and their families all of the Brooktondale NY area as well as several stepbrothers and sisters in the Oneida, NY area. One brother-in-law David (Carolyn) Huyck of Calabash, NC along with two nieces, a nephew and their families.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, Saranac Lake. Burial in the Harrietwtown Cemetary will be private and take place at a later date. Donations in Judy’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 57 Church Street, Saranac Lake, NY 12983 or The Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry, PO Box 532, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.
