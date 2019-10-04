Funeral Services for Judith A. Shoen, age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 7:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Shoen passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Judith is survived by her loving husband, Clarence (Roger) Shoen of Ogdensburg, NY; her children, Keith Shoen and his wife, Jacquie, of Albany, NY; Cherie George of Ogdensburg, NY, Cindy O’Grady and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY, Candace Savage and her husband, Jody, of Hammond, NY, Penny Shoen and her partner, Cheryl Lawrence, of Fresno, CA, Donald Shoen and his wife, Karly, of Canton, NY; daughter-in-law, Kandy Shoen of Ogdensburg; seven grandchildren, Daniel Shoen of Albany, NY, Ashley O’Grady of Heuvelton, NY, Tyler O’Grady, Bobbi George, Adam George and Jason Carr, all of Ogdensburg, NY, and Joshua Carr of Rouse’s Point, NY; three great grandchildren, Greyson Mattheson, Adam George, Jr. and Ashlyn George; a brother, Theodore William Denny, Sr. of Ogdensburg, NY and a sister, Barbara Jean LaRose of Sarasota, FL; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Nina Denny; a sister, Nina Denny; a son, Brian Shoen; son in law, Robert George and brother in law, Lawrence LaRose.
Judith was born on December 18, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Theodore and Nina Trimm Denny. Judith attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. She married Clarence Roger Shoen on January 15th, 1962 at Notre Dame Church with Rev. L. Leduc officiating. Judith was a bus driver for Flack Tours and for Laidlaw, retiring in 2004.
Judith enjoyed watching tv, reading and crocheting many blankets for loved ones. Her greatest joy was raising and spending time with her family.
Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Riverledge community for their wonderful care, compassion, humor and dedication to Judy. Words cannot possibly express your above and beyond attitude when care for your clients and their families. Thank you very much.. the Shoens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judith’s memory to the Dr. Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center, 124 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
