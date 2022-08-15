Judith Elayn Johnson, 75, passed away on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and her favorite view of Guffins Bay.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Winthrop St. Watertown. A reception will follow at the Italian American Club, Watertown.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Online condolences may be made to www.dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.