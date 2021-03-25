Judith “Judy” Ann Goodfellow, age 77, of Shalimar, Florida, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 comfortably at home with family. She was born 27 August 1943 in Watertown, New York to the late Clyde and Marian (Durand) Brewer. Judy attended school at General Brown Central High in Dexter, New York and studied at the Washington School of Art.
Judy and Ron were married on 10 December 1961 in Dexter, New York. As Ron was in the Air Force, this started them on a 24-year journey. The one thing that Judy wanted was warmer weather. So, where was their first assignment (Minot, North Dakota). This 24-year journey took them through several states and Judy was always the one that made the new house into a new home. Her motivated spirit helped grow her family and bond them together forever.
Ron and Judy arrived in northwest Florida in 1971. Here, they found their forever home along the Emerald Coast of Florida. Now, she is in the warmer weather that she had always wanted!
Judy started her 40-year career as an artist in the early 1970’s. Ron told her that she would be a great artist and she really doubted that. Since that beginning, Judy participated in numerous art shows throughout the south and some art shows while in California. She was asked to have a one person show in Governor Jeb Bush’s gallery in Tallahassee, Florida. In 2002, she was asked to paint an ornament that was representative of the state of Florida. This ornament was hung on the White House Christmas Tree with First Lady Laura Bush. This was an experience that she would never forget.
Judy is survived by Ronald Goodfellow (husband 59 years), Misty (dog), Mary Lou LaRose (sister), Tina Carlson (daughter), David Goodfellow (son) (wife: Teri), six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
