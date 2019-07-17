Judith “Judy” N. Lowell, 97, Potsdam, formerly of Newton Falls

Judith Neuhauser Lowell, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of July 10, 2019 in the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Judith Neuhauser was born on March 25, 1922 in the Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of Max and Gladys Neuhauser. She went to Evander Childs High School and graduated from Hunter College. She then enlisted in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC). Less than a month later it was re-named the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), becoming part of the US Army rather than just serving alongside it. She was honorably discharged at the end of WWII.
Right after the war, in September of 1945, she married Dr. Milton L. Lowell. They lived in New York City and moved to Chester, Massachusetts in 1947. There they had two sons, Jonathan and Mark.
In 1961 they moved to Newton Falls, NY. Judy worked as the office manager for her husband’s medical practice. She enjoyed bridge, league bowling, skiing, and tennis. She was also a somewhat reluctant first mate in her husband’s sailboat. In 1977 they moved to Potsdam. There she volunteered at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital gift shop and for Hospice of St Lawrence County. She took Elder Hostel and SOAR courses, and enjoyed completing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle.
Her husband died in 1999.
She is survived by her son Jonathan and daughter-in-law Margaret, Burlington, VT; her son Mark, Canton, NY; her three granddaughters and their spouses; Jane Anne (Jennie) and Derek Poirier, Suzanne L. Marchelewicz and Paul and Julie Marie and Timothy Collins. She is also survived by six great grandsons and one great granddaughter.
No public calling hours or services are planned. A private ceremony will be held at the family’s summer camp in Star Lake, NY, Labor Day weekend.
