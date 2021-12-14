Gouverneur - Judith M. DeCastro, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 18th at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, Gouverneur with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating and a spring burial will be held in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Judith was born on August 21, 1936 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Joseph and Madeline (Canfield) Curtis.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1954 and from radiology school in Jersey City as a x-ray technician.
Judy married Mario DeCastro on February 23, 1957 at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur.
She worked as a x-ray technician for a short time prior to her marriage and then worked at the family owned Roma Restaurant in Gouverneur.
Judy was a communicant of St. James Church where she was an associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph and volunteered at its Outreach program and food pantry. She was also a Hospice volunteer and enjoyed golf, knitting, and cooking for her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter Marla A. and Foster Shampine of Gouverneur, a son Mario A. DeCastro of Alexandria Bay, her grandchildren Melissa, Catie, Jon, Morricia, and Amanda, 3 great grandchildren, a brother Michael Curtis of Banning, CA, nieces and nephews. Judy is predeceased by her parents, her husband Mario, a son Michael J. DeCastro, and a sister Monica Scott.
Memorial donations in honor of Judy are encouraged to the St. James School or St. James Church, 164 E. Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.