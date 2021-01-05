Judith N. George, 86, of Watertown, passed away Sunday January 3rd, 2021 at her home under the care of her family, and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Judy was born on March 7, 1934 in Rochester New York, the daughter of Thomas N. and Sallie M. (Metzgar) Nagle.
With a lifelong passion for learning, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Wellesley College, a Master of Education in History and Education from the University of Rochester and completed graduate courses through SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Oswego and the University of Connecticut. For many years she taught Junior High Social Studies and in Gifted and Talented Programs in the Watertown City School district, and Jefferson County BOCES.
In 1989, Judy combined her love of teaching, history and people by becoming Coordinator of Programs and Volunteers at the Jefferson County Historical Society. Recruiting an enthusiastic group of over fifty volunteers, she created many of the Society’s most popular programs and events including Society In Bloom, Historic House and Garden Tour, Quilt Fest, Heritage Day For 4th Grade Students, Teddy Bear Tea and the Victorian Holiday Faire. She also led many interesting, educational and fun museum trips to destinations throughout New York and other states, and abroad.
At Judy’s 2006 retirement luncheon, one member expressed appreciation by saying …” Smart, energetic, communicative and creative, Judy George has made a huge contribution to the Northern New York community, through her work as Program Director at the Jefferson County Historical Society.”
After leaving the Historical Society, she and Dona-Rae Yaussi began the North Country Support Group for Juvenile Diabetes (as each had family with JD), holding monthly informational meetings and annual 5k fundraising walks in Thompson Park, drawing hundreds of participants each year. She taught Sunday school and was a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church. Judy loved to ski, sail, play tennis and was a fabulous cook. She had the gift of hospitality and a true heart for people, always willing to help and encourage. She had a soft spot for animals, and many strays and shelter pets found their way into her home over the years, where they subsequently retired and lived like royalty. She was a loyal friend and loving Mother, and will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her grandchildren remember and will miss trick or treating with their Gigi, breakfasts of cinnamon rolls and bacon, and her love of music and song.
Surviving are two sons, Michael T. (Eileen) George, Fairfax, VA, T. Christian (Lisa) George, Charlotte, NC, two daughters, Anne George Petrus, Sackets Harbor, Sarah George Slabchuck, Black River, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and two nieces. Her parents and a brother David A. Nagle died before her. A marriage to Wendell D. George Jr. ended in divorce.
Calling hours will be Sunday January 10th from 2 to 4 at the Calarco Funeral Home in Watertown. A burial service will be held in the spring in Webster Rural Cemetery, Webster, NY.
Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County Historical Society, 228 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
