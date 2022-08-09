Judy A. Richardson (Kennell) of Las Vegas, Nevada and formerly of Lowville, New York went to be with the angels on Sunday July 10, 2022, at the Mountain View Hospital after a brief illness.
She will be buried in the Beaver Falls New Cemetery, Beaver Falls, New York at a future date.
Judy was born January 23, 1950, in Lowville, New York, a daughter of the late Phyllis (Osborne) Kennell, and the late Richard Joseph Kennell. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1968 and attended SUNY Cobleskill, which she studied biology to pursue a career as a Medical Technician. While attending college she worked in Old Forge, N.Y. during summer breaks. Once she finished her schooling she worked for several different physicians’ office in Colorado, Florida, and California. She retired when she moved to Las Vegas.
Surviving are her husband Johnnie (JR) Richardson, her daughter Tina Peters & her husband Jimmy Peters of Everett, WA.; her sisters Brenda (Kennell) Jones of Norwood, N.Y, & Cindi Kennell of Clayton, N.Y.; & a brother Kevin Kennell of Lowville, N.Y. Also, surviving Judy are many caring and loving Kennell family members.
She enjoyed her computer and completed amazing ancestry books for our family. She had a very special angel group that she communicated with on a regular basis and that will truly miss her. Also, Judy and Johnnie went to Utah and brought home two beautiful kittens, three days before she went into the hospital. She loved her cats that had all passed away Tazzy, Sissy and BabyBoy which she missed dearly. She loved her music, her favorites were Michael Jackson, Patti Labelle and BTS, also her video games.
There will be a family graveside service for Judy at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.palmsouthjones.com
