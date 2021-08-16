Spragueville - Judy Geer, 74, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
A burial in Spragueville Cemetery will be private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur, and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 21st at 1:00 pm at Mullin’s Restaurant in Gouverneur.
Judy was born in Gouverneur on September 28,1946, the daughter of Carl and Mable (Blackburn) Link.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1964 and attended CCBI in Syracuse.
Judy married James H. Geer on May 13, 1967 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church with Rev. Stanley E. Brown officiating.
She had worked at General Electric in Syracuse and then turned her attention toward homemaking and raising her family.
Judy enjoyed playing various games and puzzles, bowling as she helped start the Coffee Cup Bowling League, feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds, and was an avid N.Y. Yankee fan. The couple also enjoyed spending winters in Texas and more recently Florida, camping at various sites such as Hyde Lake and the Adirondacks, and loved to host family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving. Judy had served as a Brownie leader as her girls grew up.
She is survived by her husband Jim, her children Timothy Geer and his fiancé Boneta of Erie, PA, Amy and Charles Patton of Manlius, Tina and David Fuller of Gouverneur, Alicia and Shawn Mead of Gouverneur, her grandchildren Meggan and Eddie Anson, Brandon Geer, Carter Patton, and Jorden Mead, her great grandchildren Noah Anson, Hank Anson, Taya Anson, Reese Anson, and Nolan Everard. Judy is also survived by her sister-in-law Diana Link, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother James Link, a nephew Jason Link, and a niece Mandy Jo Thayer.
Memorial donations in memory of Judy are encouraged to the American Lung Assoc. at Lung.org.
