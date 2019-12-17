It is with great sorrow we announce the untimely death of Judy Lynn Gollaher-Doane, 67 of Potsdam NY (formerly of Star Lake, NY) who died at UVM Medical center on Sunday December 15th after a brief illness. Memorial services are incomplete at this time with the Hawley Funeral Home in Star Lake.
