MASSENA – Judy Lynn Ayotte, 63, of Prospect Ave, peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Judy was born on September 1, 1957 in Massena, the daughter of the late Lucien Peter and Carol J. (Weaver) Ayotte. She was a 1975 graduate of Massena High School. In 1981 she started classes at Canton ATC and was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa. She graduated in 1983 with honors with an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. She later attended SUNY Potsdam.
Judy worked various companies before starting at the New York Power Authority, retiring as the Janitorial Supervisor. She also worked for a time at Renewal House. Judy was also a volunteer for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and was active with their “Adopt-A-Highway” program along Route 37 in Massena. She had a great love for helping others and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and following her sports teams, especially the Boston Bruins. As a young woman, she played basketball and softball in school and on other various teams. Judy was a so a member of the Red Hat Society for many years.
Judy is survived by her sister, Catherine Ayotte of Massena; her brothers, Robert and Brenda Ayotte of Massena and James Ayotte of Akron, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, JoAnn Leaf and Margaret Ryken; and her brother, Peter Ayotte.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers in Saranac Lake, New York.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may offer condolences and leave memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.