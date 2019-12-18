Our beloved Judy Lynn Gollaher-Doane was born March 25, 1952 in Massena, NY daughter of late Sheldon L. Forkey Jr. and Jean Margaret Patraw Forkey of Star Lake, NY. Judy graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1970. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for The Arc New York (formerly know as St. Lawrence NYSARC) until she retired in 2014. After retirement she worked a short time for Save A Lot in Canton.
Judy is survived by her husband Paul Doane, Potsdam who she married May 5, 2005. Son Kevin and wife Lee Gollaher, Potsdam. Stepdaughters Melissa, Kimberly, and Kelli, California and Stepsons Brandon, California, and Scott, Oregon. Her pride and joy grandchildren Kyle Liebfred and fiancé Jenna Bouchey, Conner Martin, and Riley Lillian-Marie.
She is predeceased by her parents Sheldon and Jean Margaret Forkey and the love of her life Clifford Martin Gollaher (October 12, 1945-January 13, 1993) who she married September 4, 1982 in Star Lake, NY.
Judy enjoyed family trips to her “favorite place in the whole world” Garden City, SC enjoying coffee talk on the deck and having her feet in the sand. Her adventures and travels with her husband Paul. Reading, the Montreal Canadians (HABS), spending time with friends and cousins. And, any moment she was able to spend with her grandbabies who she adored.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hawley Funeral Home in Star Lake, where callings hours for Judy will be Sunday December 22, 2019 from 1-3pm with a short service following at 3pm. A celebration of life and burial service for Judy is planned for spring 2020. Announcement of that will be made separately.
Memorial contributions can be made in Judy’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital donors@stjude.org. Memories and other condolences can be shared with the family Paul Doane 534 Mayfield Drive, Potsdam NY 13676 and Kevin Gollaher 868 Hatch Road, Potsdam NY 13676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.