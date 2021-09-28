Massena; Judy May O’Brien of Massena, New York died September 23, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was 68. Judy lived a full life as a mother, educator, and friend. Friends and family may be received on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4:00 -7:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Massena with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Judy is survived by her husband and partner of over 50 years, Steven F. O’Brien; her son Patrick M. O’Brien and wife Sherry (Massena, NY); her daughter Lori M. O’Brien (Rochester, NY); her daughter Christina M. LaShomb and husband Jason (Massena, NY) and her grandchildren Hailey, Cohen and Ryleigh LaShomb. She reconnected with her daughter, Lisa Spear Woodward (Carthage, NY), in 2020. That was a gift of a lifetime. She is survived by her brother Jerry Murray (Norfolk, NY) and sister Sandra Haggett (Norfolk, NY) and by countless other family members, friends, and neighbors. She was predeceased by her parents, Elwood and Lillian Murray. She loved everyone in her life so very deeply.
Judy was a graduate of Saint Joseph’s Catholic School, Massena Central High School and Mater Dei College. She was involved in her faith community as a church school teacher and volunteer. She later worked at Trinity Catholic School, first as a substitute teacher and then as a teaching assistant in their resource room. Judy strived to ensure that the individualized learning goals were met for each child and formed lasting bonds with her students, their families, and her colleagues. Her involvement in the community extended beyond her faith. Before her illness, Judy and her husband spent considerable time volunteering for civic organizations and at community events. Judy was kind to members of our community that were fortunate enough to cross her path.
Judy’s career was cut short by illness but she received the gift of a kidney transplant in 2007. Judy expressed her gratitude often for the fourteen years the transplant gave back to her. It allowed her to be present for the births of her grandchildren and other family milestones. Her husband and children send their deepest appreciation to the donor and their family. They also send thanks to the many medical professionals who contributed to Judy’s well-being. So many of you became her friends.
It is impossible to summarize the impact Judy made in the world - in our worlds. Judy was smart, funny, and loving. She was a devoted mother and proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved animals. Her faith was important to her. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Moreso at inopportune moments. She enjoyed music and singing. She sang very loudly. She gave gifts often to her children and her grandchildren. She would give you the pot roast out of her freezer. She liked to talk about politics and current events and did not mind debating you. She made a great cup of coffee. We hope you met her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Trinity Catholic School or the National Kidney Foundation. Also, consider giving the gift of life. To learn more about organ donation go to Donate Life America - .
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos, and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
