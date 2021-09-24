Massena: Judy May O’Brien, age 68, passed away on September 23, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena where obituary will follow.
Judy May O’Brien
