HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Julia A. “Juji” Bassette, 92, of Church St., Harrisville, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Ctr. in Watertown.
Born April 19, 1930 in Harrisville, NY, a daughter of Isaac and Clara (Fuller) Merritt, she was one of twenty graduates of Harrisville High School’s class of 1947.
In 1948, she was named Miss Harrisville and represented Harrisville on the 4th of July Float.
She married Donald E. “Gabby” Bassette on September 17, 1950 at Felts Mills Church of Christ in Felts Mills, NY. “Gabby” died on October 22, 1994.
Her first job was at the former Scanlon’s Bakery in Harrisville, and then worked for local restaurants for many years.
In her younger years, Julia enjoyed golfing and bowling, and became an avid crocheter, oftentimes giving away many blankets and baby clothing as gifts. She loved to read and had a special group of coffee club ladies who referred to her as “The Coffee Club Queen”, and she lived in the same house she was born in.
Julia was a member of the Adirondack Grange, Harrisville Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, and the Harrisville Alumni Association.
She was very deeply loved and will be missed by her four children, Donn M. (Lee Ann) Bassette, Harrisville, Deborah Bassette-Pate, Croghan, Jon R. (Tammie) Bassette, Harrisville, and Janine M. (Thomas) LaClair, Clayton; 5 grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Christine, Sean and Katie, and 7 great grandchildren, Estella, Eliott, Julia, Havyn, Haylee, Harper and Mackenzie, and 2 nephews, Alan and Joseph Rizzuto, Rome, NY.
In addition to her husband, Gabby, of 44 years, she was predeceased by 2 brothers, Robert M. Merritt in 1937 at the age of 12, and Glenn H. Merritt, who died in 1988, her sister, Marie E. Rizzuto, who died in 1997, and a nephew, Gary Rizzuto.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Julia on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Harrisville Fire Hall.
Private interment will be in the Harrisville Community Cemetery.
Donations in Julia’s memory may be made to the Harrisville Fire Department, Harrisville Alumni Association or to the Adirondack Grange.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Condolences and shared memories at www.scanlonfuneral.com
