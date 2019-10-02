Oxbow — Julia Ann Versailles, 71, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with David Sheppard, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Morristown, officiating and burial in Oxbow Cemetery.
Julia was born at home in Macomb, the daughter of Maurice and Thelma Gordinier Marcellus.
She attended schools in Macomb and Gouverneur.
Julia married Franklin E. Versailles Sr. on February 20, 1965 at the Oxbow Church.
Mr. Versailles passed away on May 6, 2019, not long after celebrating the couple’s 54th wedding anniversary.
Julia enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, square dancing, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed the outdoors, finding time to hunt, fish, and go camping.
She was one of the first female members of the Oxbow Vol. Fire Department and was the first female to serve as fire police for the Oxbow Department.
Julia is survived by her children Debbie and Don Hicks, Joanne Norsworthy and Billy Law, Jackie and Jim Hartle, Tammy and Rusty Richardson, Frankie and Missy Versailles, Jennifer Brown and Cricket Mandigo, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Maurice Jr. “Sonny” and Elizabeth Marcellus, Larry and Linda Marcellus, Douglas and Debbie Marcellus, Norma DeContie, several nieces and nephews. Julia is predeceased by her parents, a brother Gerald Marcellus and a sister Ruby Commando.
Memorial donations in Julia’s memory are encouraged to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
