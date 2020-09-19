PARISHVILLE – Graveside services for 92 year old Julia D. Davis, a resident of 9 Delong Drive, Parishville will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Julia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Jefferson County Hospice Home in Watertown after a brief stay. Julia is survived by a son, Stephen Davis, Parishville; a daughter Anne Porter, Texas; four beloved grandchildren, Laura, David, Lia and Stephen; her great-grandchildren Brandon, Joseph and Harrison; a daughter-in-law, Pota Davis; a son-in-law, Ray Porter; a sister, Theresa LaPlante, Watertown as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her loving companion Max Wilcox, a brother John Demeter and four sisters, Helen Orosz, Rose Trivilino, Elizabeth Grant and Margaret Curry.
Born in Norfolk, NY on September 2, 1928 to the late Stephen and Theresa Smutz Demeter, a marriage to Charles Davis ended in divorce. Julia was an operator and administrator for NY Telephone for over 30 years, retiring in 1987. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the NY Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed traveling to Daytona Beach with Max for the last 30+ years. Memorial donations can be made to the Parishville Rescue Squad or Fire Department or to the American Cancer Society and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Julia D. Davis.
