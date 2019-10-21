Julia Emma McArdle May 15, 1935 - October 15, 2019 Resident of Los Gatos Julia was born in Ogdensburg, New York, the daughter of John and Emma Pirscuk.
After graduating from Norfolk High School in Upstate New York, Julia began a career working for the local phone company. It was not long before she met Kevin McArdle, her husband to be for the ensuing 62 years
Julia and Kevin relocated to California in 1964, moving to Los Gatos in 1969 where she lived for the next 51 years. Her family and home were her pride and joy. She had an infectious enthusiasm for life and was an eternal optimist, finding the good in all things. Her positive outlook gained her many friends over the years. Her interests had no bounds, her charity no limits. She was a wonderful and dedicated mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
An avid shopper and latte drinker, an encourager, photographer, and cinephile, Julia’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
She is pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Kevin McArdle, passed away in May 2019; her brother Alex Pircsuk and her sister Irene Pircsuk-Laramay. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Angela McArdle Boggs and Harold Boggs, Patrick and Bonnie McArdle, Peter and Ruby McArdle and Evelyn McArdle, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren and two sisters Mary Pircsuk-Maroney and her husband Jack and Joanie Pircsuk-Hastings and her husband Chris. She will be missed by many.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 22nd at 1:00 at the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery All Saints Chapel, Los Altos, CA.
