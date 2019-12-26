Massena: Julia H. ”Tillie” White, age 93, passed away Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019 at home in the loving care of family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Friends and family may be received on Sunday, December. 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday December. 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery.
Julia was born on July 29, 1926 in Norfolk, NY the daughter of Stephen and Margaret (Breg) Stucz. She married William R. White on May 31, 1947 at Church of Sacred Heart.
She is survived by her daughters; Deborah- Lynn, Elana Hall (Daniel), Laurie Bedient (Douglas), Nancy Morse (Robert), Julie Nack (Steve), MaryJane Toomey (Michael) and son William R. White II (Beth Cole); eleven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters and beloved husband William R. White.
She was a life-long resident of Norfolk, and a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to JDRF (Diabetes) 950 New Loudon Road, Suite 330, Lathan, NY, 12110, Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, or Trinity Endowment Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillip Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
