All services for Julian White will be private and at the convenience of the family. Mr. White tragically died in a motor vehicle accident on June 2, 2020. Among his survivors is his mother Jacqueline White of Spring, TX and his wife Taja White of Calcium, NY. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc.
