Julie A. Gardner, 58, of Watertown, NY, passed away August 23, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patent since August 8th. She passed away following an unexpected and brief fight with cancer.
She was born on August 4, 1964, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Donald and Anita (Bartholomew) Gardner, and she attended Watertown High School.
In January of 1984, she began working for the Watertown City School District as a custodian, recently retiring on July 29, 2022.
Julie loved her five cats, she enjoyed collecting dvds’, going to concerts, the casino, and playing lottery tickets. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.
She is survived by her sister, Rita Houghtaling; two nephews, Chad and Robert Henderson; and a very close cousin, Jackie O’Neill, all of Watertown; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her close friends, Beth Maurer, Cathy Stone, Lori David and Patti LaBarr and so many more. Julie was also an “aunt” to all the kids at the school.
Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow calling hours at 4p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 and designated to establish the Julie Gardner Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will support Watertown High School students in the future.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
