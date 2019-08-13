Lisbon — Julie A. “Jules” Wright, 47, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 in an automobile accident in Ogdensburg, New York. Julie was born on March 9, 1972 in Watertown, NY to the Late James Wright and Dale B. Finley.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The funeral and burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home A full obituary will run in Sunday’s Watertown Times. Online condolences can be made to www.laruepitcher.com.
