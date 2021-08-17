Julie A. Marzano,73, of Webster, TX, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 16, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
Julie was born February 25, 1948, in Watertown, daughter of Ralph and M. Louise (Miller) Marzano. In 1966, she graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy and attended Alfred State Technical College and Rochester institute of Technology. For twelve years she was a Microbiology Medical Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. She then moved to Texas and was a Microbiology Medical Technician at MD Anderson Cancer Center for twenty- six years.
Julie traveled the world, Ireland, Britain, Paris, Rome, Sicily, Egypt, Israel - once she made up her mind (sometimes on short notice) she was there! She loved the arts, history, the study of the world’s cultures, visited museums, art exhibits, the ballet, opera, theater, all habits. She especially loved listening to Opera music.
Julie loved animals and rescued stray cats, and if an occasional possum or raccoon happened to be at the outdoor cat bowl, it was never a problem. She also rescued monarch butterflies and was concerned about their disappearance and about the global situation.
She loved growing all kinds of flowers and maintained several bird feeders with a special love for the hummingbirds.
Julie was an avid reader with a library of hundreds of books on the classics to contemporary biographies.
She made Christmas special, became a very good cook and baker, and hosted several Christmas Eve’s, her Christmas bars and brownies will be missed.
Finally, she was a devoted Catholic, daily communicant and had a devotion for family stating often “Family is all you really have.” She will be missed.
Surviving are two brothers, Ralph (June) Marzano and Ric Marzano, all of Watertown, a sister Linda Tysarczyk, LaPorte, TX, several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. A nephew, Lance Marzano, a sister, Sr. Rose Marzano, MPF and her step-father, Erv Sayers, all died before her.
She was truly blessed to have her niece, Shelly, who gave her such good care and attention over the past year.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 21st at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY, St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY, Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY or to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
