Julie A. Marzano,73, of Webster, TX, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 16, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
Among her survivors are her brothers, Ralph (June) Marzano and Ric Marzano, and a sister Linda Tysarczyk.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.