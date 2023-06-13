All services for Julie A. Smith (Jewls) of 2435 Alexander Meadows Watertown will be private and at the convenience of the family. Julie passed away on June 9, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County residence with her sisters and family by her side. She was 60. She was born on December 22, 1962 in Watertown, NY the daughter of Alfred and Quinta Misercola Smith. She graduated from Watertown High School. Julie worked at Super Duper in Watertown until she retired for health reasons. Surviving are her daughter, her sisters Mrs. Jess (Sue) Park of Watertown, Mrs. Steve (Tanna) Commeret of Baldwinsville, Mrs. Timothy (Donna) Beutel of Watertown, and Mrs. John (Barbara) Groff of Adams. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters in law Terry Smith of Watertown, Teddy and Brenda Smith of Brownville, and Chris and Barbara Smith of Dexter, NY. Julie is also survived by her three grandchildren, an aunt, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by a dear friend Shelly Aloan. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 www.jeffersonhospice.org Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc
Julie A. Smith
December 22, 1962 - June 9, 2023
