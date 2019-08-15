LISBON — Calling hours for Julie A. Wright, 47, of Lisbon, will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Ms. Wright died on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Julie A. Wright was born on March 9, 1972, in Watertown, NY the daughter of the late James Wright and Dale Finley. She was a 1990 graduate of Madrid Waddington Central School. Julie worked for many years at the Lisbon Hepburn Library a job she truly loved. She then went to work for St. Lawrence County Headstart, where she worked as a Teacher’s Aid and would help out as a Bus Monitor, from time to time. She enjoyed reading, was very artistic, loved spending time with her family and most of all just being a Mom.
She is survived by her children, Joshua Adams of Ogdensburg, Justin Adams of Lisbon and Katelyn Adams of Lisbon. She is also survived by her Mother, Dale Finley of Canton and her siblings, Nikki Wright of Lisbon and Jaime Cameron of Canton. She was also survived by two half-sisters, Michael-Anne Wright, and BreAnna Wright and several nieces and nephews and several loving cousins.
She was predeceased by her Father, James Wright.
Donations in Julie’s memory may be made to the Lisbon Hepburn Library 6899 County Road 10 Lisbon, NY 13658.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.