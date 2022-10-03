Julie Ann Spooner, age 71, of Cortland, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29th, surrounded by her loved ones. Julie is preceded in death by her parents, “Bubby” and Beverly Favaro, of Cadyville, NY, and her dear step-daughters, Dr. Kelly Zinna-Spooner and Theresa Spooner. She leaves behind her loving husband, James Spooner, of Cortland, NY. her two beloved children, Jason Lamberton and Melissa (Lamberton) Martin (Roger Karn), as well as her step-children, Michael Spooner(Elizabeth), MaryBeth (Spooner) Barr (Paul), and Jon Spooner (Tayna), that she loved as her own. She is survived by her sister, Jennifer Clayton(Jeffrey), and her brothers, Jonathan Favaro(Liz), Jeffrey Favaro (Charlene), and Jamie Favaro. She will be missed by the grandchildren that she adored, Carter, Cameran, Teal, Eric(Jessica), Stacy(Joel), Ashley, Ryan, Sarah, Kevin, Lilly, Jude, James, and Alexis, as well as her great grandchildren, Lillian, Aspen, Isaac, Carson, and Hailey. So many other family members and friends that she cherished will miss her as well.
Julie spent 31 years as the director of Outpatient Residential Care at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, in Ogdensburg, NY. Family and friends were the most important thing in her life. Her days were spent dedicated to loving them in so many generous ways. Julie/Mimi always remembered her family/friends birthdays, special occasion, and holidays. The things that Julie enjoyed the most were gardening, decorating, cooking and dancing. Everyone will remember her beauty, smile, and sense of style forever. Julie was an unforgettable person to everyone she met.
A celebration of her life will be held in the near future for her family and close friends.
The Wright-Beard Funeral Home is assisting the family. To offer online condolences please visit www.wright-beard.com
