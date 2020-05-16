Julie R. Madlin, 64, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home.
She was born on April 11, 1956, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of the late Jack and Nettie (Compo) Madlin. Julie graduated in 1974 from Watertown High School. A few years later, she moved to Rochester, NY and started a family. Before moving back to Watertown, in 1998, she worked in food service at various elementary schools in Rochester. In Watertown, she was employed with Sacred Heart Daycare and Benchmark.
She is survived by two daughters, Erin (Bobby) Demers, Carthage, Tina Mitchell, Rochester, four siblings, John (Sharon) Madlin, Linda Madlin, Lisa (Terry) Carpenter and Sheri Madlin, all of Watertown, one grandson, Henry Demers, two grand dogs, Ally and Zoey, four nieces and nephews, Nicole, Macy, TJ, John Michael, and one great nephew, Kayden.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. If you would like to leave a message of condolence to the family, please do so at www.dlcalarco.com
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Thank you to all the healthcare staff at Samaritan Medical Center, Samaritan Keep Home, Strong Memorial Hospital, Upstate University Hospital and Upstate Community Hospital.
