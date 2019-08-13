Julie Snider Dumas, age 58 of Dexter passed away Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital with her loving family by her side after being stricken at home.
Julie was born February 20, 1961 in Star Lake, NY the daughter of Elwood “Duke” and Sally Clark Snider. She graduated from General Brown Central School in 1979 and received a one year certificate in accounting at JCC.
She married Randy Dumas on October 14, 1998 in Chaumont, NY. Julie worked at New York Casualty Insurance, McLaughin & Kehoe Insurance Co. before going to Jefferson County Social Services in July of 2015.
She was a member of Dexter Fire Department Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband Randy of Dexter, a son Christopher Snider of Dexter and a daughter Chelsea (James) Hanks of Dexter. Her mother Sally Snider of Dexter and a brother Kevin (Diane) Snider of Albany, grandchildren Dominick Snider, Dylan Snider and Carson Hanks, several cousins, niece Caitlin and nephew Patrick and a aunt and uncle also survive. Her loving pet “Birdie” the cat also survives.
She was predeceased by her father Elwood “Duke” Snider in 2018.
A memorial service will be held Friday August 16th at 7:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter with Rev. Jim Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Dexter Cemetery on Monday August 19th at 10:00 AM . Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7 PM prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
