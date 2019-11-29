LOWVILLE - Julius W. Moser, 93, of Brookside Circle and formerly of William Street, Croghan, died on Thanksgiving afternoon, Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Mr. Moser was born at home on April 24, 1926 in Kirschnerville, the son of the late Daniel R. and Catherine (Widrick) Moser. He married Avis R. Lyndaker on June 16, 1948 at Croghan Conservative Mennonite Church. Avis passed on Good Friday, April 19th, of this year.
Mr. Moser owned and operated a dairy farm with Avis on the Erie Canal/ Kirschnerville Road. He bought the farm from his parents on October 1, 1948 and sold it at the end of October 1980; they were the 4th generation to own the homestead of pioneers Joseph and Magdalena (Roggie) Moser. The couple then moved into their newly constructed house on William Street in the village of Croghan, where they lived until June 2016.Julius was ordained on September 8, 1974 and served as a pastor until May 1, 1996 at the Croghan Mennonite Church. Previous to that, he was a long-time superintendent of the Sunday School and the summer Vacation Bible School.
He is survived by two sisters, Helen Burkholder of Belfort, NY and Doris Brubaker of Lima, OH, plus many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by seven sisters and four brothers.
Calling hours for Julius will begin at 11:00 am through 1:00 pm at the Croghan Mennonite Church on the Kirschnerville Road, Croghan, followed immediately by his memorial service, on Monday, December 2nd.
Memorials in Julius’ name may be made to: Lewis County Friends of Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm, c/o Rosanna Moser, Brookside Circle, Lowville, NY 13367
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
