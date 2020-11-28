June Barben Martin, age 85, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Born July 30, 1935 in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Lena Barben. Mrs. Martin was a graduate of Watertown High School and House of Good Samaritans as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and a member of the Garden Club in Three Mile Bay, NY. Mrs. Martin loved entertaining, gardening, crafts and sewing.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Martin was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Martin and a son, David Martin.
Surviving are one son, Brian Martin (Sherri) of Watertown, NY; one daughter, Julie Koberger (Michael) of Conway, SC; five grandchildren, Derek Martin, Chelsea Martin, Nicholas Martin, Sara McCarthy, and Joseph Koberger; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Barben (Elaine) of Watertown, NY.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Three Mile Bay Fire Department, 8581 NY-12E, Three Mile Bay, NY 13693.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
