June D. Tanner, 93, of Hewitt Road, Three Mile Bay, New York, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home where she was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
June was born on August 7, 1927 in Carthage, New York, the daughter of Floyd and Celeste (Barrus) Davis. She was a graduate of Watertown High School.
She married James H. Tanner on September 27, 1944 and the couple resided in Watertown where June was a homemaker until 1986. She and her husband then moved to Three Mile Bay. Her husband passed away in 1995.
She is survived by her children; Edwin (Penelope) Tanner, of Star Lake, William (Margaret) Tanner, of Star Lake, Susan (Daniel) Orr, of Spring Hill Florida; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; her brother and sister in law, Edwin (Ann) Davis of Watertown; many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and beloved husband, she is predeceased by a daughter Peggy Miller, and her siblings; Jessie La Mora, Olive Pierce, Gordon, Floyd and David Davis.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4pm – 6pm at Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 am at the New Cedar Grove Cemetery, Chaumont, New York with Rev. Mark Pierce officiating.
Masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery, please practice social distancing and keep our community safe.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
