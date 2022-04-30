Skip to main content
June E. Loftus

The funeral mass for June E. Loftus will be celebrated on Friday, May 6, at 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Loftus, 90, Gansevoort and formerly of Watertown died April 24. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com

