June Elizabeth (Galster) Carlson, 91, died September 9, 2021 in the loving care of her three children with the support of hospice.
June was born to Agnes M. and Roy E. Duff on June 14, 1930. She was predeceased by both her parents, and her two siblings, Arlene (Duff) Adams and Roy Jr.
Married to Vernon I. Galster in 1949, she became an active member of the first Presbyterian Church in Watertown. There, June found her life’s passion in supporting the youth ministry of the church and decades later, the young people she loved and counseled, remember the impact she had on their lives.
Following the death of Vernon in 1981, June moved to Palm Coast, Florida and at the Trinity Presbyterian Church renewed her commitment to the youth ministry. With the power of her faith in God and the church, June used her gifts and abilities to support the work of the church as deacon and elder and for many years leading an adult Sunday school class, encouraging in-depth study of the bible.
When not serving the church, June became involved in other pursuits. She became an active member of the P.E.O., took up painting, and with her new husband, Scovel Carlson, who she married in 1989, learned to fly and play golf.
June is survived by her children: David Galster, Roderic Galster (Wendy), and Julie Galster DuBois; and five grandchildren: Alex Galster (Libby), Caitlin Galster, Luke DuBois, Elise DuBois, and Roderic Jacob Galster.
There will be a private interment at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, New York and a memorial service at Trinity Presbyterian in Palm Coast Florida on October 4, 2021 at 1:00PM.
Friends and Family will miss June’s wise counsel, love and generosity, and her delicious pies. Arrangements by Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home.
