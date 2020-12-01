Syracuse: June Henry McQueeney was born June 2, 1932 on the family farm in Waddington, NY to Roy E. and Jennie C. Henry, their 5th child and only daughter. She was educated in a one-room school house to the eighth grade before moving on to the Waddington High School where she was a cheerleader and played the trumpet before graduating as salutatorian of the class of 1950.
She entered the St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing where she met the handsome, World War II Navy veteran, John J. (Mac) McQueeney who would become her husband and father to her five children. They made their home in the village of Waddington that would become the focus of their busy lives of community involvement.
June was a den mother of Cub Pack 38 and Girl Scout cookie coordinator for many years. A spiritual woman, she was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s RC church where she volunteered for the choir, as a lector, and a Eucharistic minister. Additionally, she served as a lay member for the 1st pastoral counsel of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
With a keen interest in young people, she served on the Waddington Youth Commission that led to the creation of the Waddington Youth Center and a newsletter, “The Waddington Town Crier”, for which she served as editor.
Through her children, she became interested and involved with the Madrid-Waddington Central School (MWCS) system where she had the distinction of being the first woman elected to the school board, serving as president for two terms. As a board member, she championed extra-curricular activities; supporting the music, theater, debate, and athletics programs with gusto; rarely missing any school event. For her efforts relative to sports, she was named to the MWCS Hall of Fame.
For fun, she enjoyed various pursuits including baking (she was renowned for her bread and pies), community theater, musical extravaganzas, and time with friends and family. The McQueeney home had an open-door policy. Coffee was always brewing as June held court at the kitchen table when people dropped by for a chat, which was often indeed.
In addition to volunteer work, she found time for gainful employment at the St. Lawrence County Court House in Canton, NY, serving as a deputized court attendant following in the footsteps of her father, Roy.
For the past few years, June resided at the Loretto Health and Rehabilitation facility near her daughter Patsy, in Syracuse, NY. She died peacefully there on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, her parents, and her four brothers: Max, Glenn, Neil, and Dale.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Joan McQueeney, William and Ellen McQueeney, Patricia and Joseph Cambareri, Ellen and Wayne Tetrick, and Michael and Kelly McQueeney. She had 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She had countless friends, colleagues, and an extended family who loved her very much.
She was 88 years of age.
Memorial donations may be sent to The Waddington Resource Center; 10 LaGrasse Street, P.O. Box 424, Waddington NY, 13694. Telephone (315) 261-1819
Funeral services will take place in 2021 at a time when we can all safely be together.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington. Family and friends are welcome to share memories and online condolence with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.