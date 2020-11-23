June Irene Corey, 94, of Watertown, passed away Friday evening at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had been a resident for 7 yrs.
Born March 20, 1926, in Huntingtonville, daughter of Earl L. and Norma Shawcross Mahon, she graduated Watertown High School and was employed by the Globe Store. She was also a former switchboard operator for the New York Telephone Co. and Bradley Hardware Supply.
At age 23, she married Alfred G. Corey, whom she had known since they were both children attending a one-room school house in Huntingtonville. They married on Sept. 10, 1949, at Trinity Episcopal Church.
June was a communicant of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brownville and donated her time and artistic talents to their many dinners and bazaars. She was also involved in 4-H and Boy Scouts for over 20 years. June was a devoted wife and mother who found her passion in baking and cooking for others, and it wasn’t long before she became somewhat of a local celebrity, known as “the Cake Lady”. Families came to June for years to get cakes for birthdays, graduations, and eventually weddings and anniversaries. Her talent for baking carried into cooking as well and as the family grew, so did the leaves in the table, because no one was left out when it came to dinner.
Surviving are two daughters, Cathy J. Amell, Dexter, and Judy C. (and Stephen) Dowe, Barrington, NH; two sons, Alfred E. (and Stacy), Hanover, PA, and David D. (and Christina), Watertown; three siblings, Betty Bellinger of Watertown, Earl (and June) Mahon of Plattsburgh, and Art (and Martha) Mahon of Watertown; as well as twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred G. Corey in 2006; a sister, Carolyn Stanford; and a son-in-law Victor Amell.
Arrangements are with Reed and Benoit Funeral Home in Watertown. There are no public services planned at this time. A private burial will be held at the family’s convenience.
In honor of her love for cooking and taking care of others, donations may be sent to The Food Pantry at Watertown Urban Mission or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brownville.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
