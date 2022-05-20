PARISHVILLE – June Lillian (Sevey) Remington, born November 26, 1929 at White Hill, Town of Hopkinton, daughter of the late Stanley and Delia (Armstrong) Sevey, passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law on May 18, 2022.
June married Carl Remington on April 6, 1952 at Parishville Methodist Church, with Rev. Philip Larson officiating. Carl predeceased her on December 13, 1995. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in June 1947 and from Central City Business Institute in Syracuse on August 13, 1948.
She worked in the business office at Clarkson University from 1948 to 1965 and as an account clerk in the business office at Potsdam Central School from May 7, 1973 until retiring on October 1, 1990. She was the past treasurer of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School Alumni Association, Crystal Springs Water Association, and Hillcrest Cemetery Association. She didn’t knit or crochet like her sisters but, she enjoyed embroidering, gardening, and working with her sister, Eleanor on their genealogy.
June is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Duane “Bill” Butterfield; granddaughter, Jamie and her husband, Caleb Rexford; two great grandchildren, Jossalynne and Jensen, all of Massena; her sister, Mary Chevier and her husband, Robert of Parishville and Lady Lake, Florida; her brother, Dale Sevey and his wife, Joann of Winthrop; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, four sisters, Eva Jenne, Veda Taylor, Eleanor Goodrich, and Belva Emlin and one brother, Stanley Charles “Sonny” predeceased her.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may call on Monday 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow services in Hillcrest Cemetery, Parishville.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Parishville Rescue Squad, Potsdam Humane Society, or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Memories may be shared or condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
