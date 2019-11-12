June M. McCoy, age 96, of Ogdensburg, passed away on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at United Helpers Nursing Home with her loving family by her side. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
She is survived by her children; Judith (Richard) Dalton of Heuvelton, NY, Charles (Shirley) Sargent of Follansbee, West Virginia, Rosemary Vanderburg of Ogdensburg, NY, Susan (Leland Young) Sargent of Ogdensburg, NY, William Sargent and companion, Sheila Downing Kelly, of Canastota, NY. She leaves thirty-nine grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren, and Linda Lesperance, Coonrad, Lago, Foultz of Heuvelton, NY. She was predeceased by two husbands; Robert Charles Sargent in 1957, Harry Ward McCoy in 1985; two siblings, an infant brother, Joseph T. Lesperance in 1922 and a sister, Lillian M. Lesperance Patchin in 2014; six children; Edmond L. Sargent in 1978, Francis J. Lesperance in 2005, Carol L. Lesperance Powell in 2011, Mary M. Lesperance Farrell in 2013, Robert A. Lesperance in 2015, and Dorothy A. Lesperance Strong in 2018.
June was born December 20, 1922, daughter of the late William Henry and Lillian (Kelly) Lesperance. She graduated from OFA in 1939. June was a waitress for over forty years at various Ogdensburg and Syracuse, NY restaurants. She was a lifetime member of the Ogdensburg Senior citizens club where she had been president for nineteen years. June volunteered at the nutrition program for eighteen years, was the recipient of many awards, Ogdensburg Senior Citizen of the year, Certificate of Merit from State Assembly and Certificate for Outstanding Contribution by a senior citizen from St. Lawrence County Council, just to mention a few.
June had four marriages; Allen R. Lesperance in 1939 which ended in divorce in 1951, Robert C. Sargent in 1951, which ended in his death in 1957, Anthony J. Trimboli in 1963 which also ended in divorce in 1964 and Harry W. McCoy in 1965 which ended in his death in 1985. June loved to play Bingo, was well known for knitting and crocheting blankets, lap robes, winter scarfs, and mittens, which she donated to many various organizations and nursing homes.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to orphans, foster care organizations or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
