WEST CARTHAGE-June Patricia David LeRoux, 87, of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, formerly of Hubbard Street, West Carthage passed away after a brief illness.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.
A full obituary will follow.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.