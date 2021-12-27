June Walrath

Gouverneur - June (Durant) Walrath, 82, passed away on Sunday at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
Calling hours are Sunday, January 2nd from 11:30-12:30 with a service at 12:30 pm at Stepping Stone Ministry, Fowler and private burial in Hermon Cemetery with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
