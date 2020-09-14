Gouverneur - Justin C. Denesha was born on September 27th 1985 and has departed his family, friends, and loved ones for a new journey, bringing with him his love of life and his stories of living it.
He passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home under the care of his family.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 16th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with masks requested to be worn.
Justin took with him his passions of reading, researching, and trivial challenges, along with the love of traveling to Southeast Asia where he felt at home the most.
He lived his younger years in Gouverneur. He graduated from Gouverneur High School and moved to Plattsburgh where he graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in English.
He is survived by his parents Paul and Marilynn (Johnson) Denesha, his brother and sister-in-law Joshua and Nina Denesha, his brother Jordan Denesha, his sister and brother-in-law Carrie and Brad Ridley along with their two children Colton and Maddison, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.