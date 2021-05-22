Justin Graham Waring, 23, passed away on May 4, 2021.
Justin was born on September 18, 1997 in Enid, Oklahoma. As part of a military family, he moved around quite frequently in his younger years eventually living in Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina and finally, New York, where he graduated from Carthage Senior High School in 2016. After graduation, Justin enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country for three years at Joint Base Lewis -McChord in Washington. In his spare time, Justin enjoyed working on trucks and building radio control cars. He built courses to race his cars on and spent countless hours with the kids racing them and spending time together. Justin had a good heart and loved helping others. He volunteered his time for many years as a volunteer firefighter and EMS and he was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
His mother, Gloria Gauthier Waring, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Aria Ann Waring of Hinesville, GA; two children, Blake Andrew Waring and Nicolai Graham Waring; father and step-mother, Christopher and Nan Waring of Carthage, New York; maternal grandparents, Gloria and Jim Gauthier of Lawrenceville, GA and siblings, Jessica Campbell and husband, T.J. of Maryland, Shelby Waring and fiancé, Brandon of Tennessee, Cathy Newcomer and husband, Samuel of South Carolina, Michael Waring and wife, Melanie of New York and Zachary Waring of Washington. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 21883 Cole Road, Carthage, NY 13619.
Interment services with military honors will be held in Bath National Cemetery on San Juan Avenue in Bath, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carthage Fire Department, 685 S. James St., Carthage, NY 13619. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA
