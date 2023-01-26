MASSENA – Karen A. (Roberts) George, 67, of Meadowview Lane, passed away Monday, January 23rd at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by her loving husband.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena at 10:00am on Tuesday January 31, 2023. Mother Sonya Boyce officiating.
Karen was born on November 29th, 1955 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late Arnold and Jean (Williams) Roberts of Wrexham, Wales, United Kingdom.
She and her family immigrated to Massena in January 1961 when Karen was six. Karen attended school in the Massena School District at Nightengale Elementary, Junior High, and Massena High School where she achieved the immigrant dream of graduating with honors. After attending SUNY Oswego, and becoming a US Citizen, Karen moved back home to marry the love of her life, Vince, in May of 1975. She enjoyed skiing with friends and family, playing cards, and being an active member of the community before creating a family of her own in 1982. Karen was a magnificent homemaker and mum, and was always focused on family. She loved to be at her children’s sporting events, school functions, and cooking at home. What she loved most was telling her stories of growing up to the family.
Once the children reached adulthood, Karen began her career in the Real Estate market at Paul Post Realty. After many successful years helping people buy and sell their homes in the North Country, she took a position at Frenchie’s Chevrolet as a top salesperson and a valued team member. Karen was also an active member of the Rotary Club, where she eventually assumed the role of Club president. She appreciated the social aspect, always enjoyed conversing with community members, and was integral in raising substantial funds for the hometown. She was known to have a strong spirit, a never give-up attitude, and always having a smile to warm the heart.
Karen is survived by her husband of 47 years, Vincent, their loving boys Andrew J. and Alexandra N. George of Charleston SC; Nicholas A. George of Massena, NY and Patrick George of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by one grandson Lucas F. George of Charleston, SC along with one brother Philips L. Roberts and his companion Stacy Rooks, of Clay, NY, in laws, Joseph & Judy George, Marjorie Ilisco, Julie and Gill Viskovich, Mary Ellen and Karl Boisvert, Michael George, Kimberlee George, Eleanor and Patrick Bronchetti and Rebecca and Michael Violi.
She was predeceased by a sister in infancy, Margaret Roberts, and her brother-in-law, Thomas A. George.
Donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society P.O Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741, Burlington Hope Lodge 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 or St. John’s Episcopal Church 139 Main Street Massena, NY 13662.
Family and friends are invited to share on –line condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.