Karen L. Gladle, 70, of Davidson, N.C. passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Don A. and Virginia R. Gladle formally of Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. Born February 20, 1953, at Mercy Hospital, Karen grew up in Black River, N.Y., and attended Black River Elementary and Carthage Central Junior Senior High School. She attended Jefferson Community College in Watertown, N.Y., and SUNY Plattsburgh receiving her Nursing Degree. Karen is survived by Marcia L. Dynko (Bob) of Davidson, N.C., Michael A. Gladle (Suzie) of Moneta, VA; Kelly A. Gladle of Charlotte, N.C; Vicki G. Bolick (Brian) of Suwanee, GA; nephews-Andrew Gladle (Meghan) of Lynchburg, VA, Tyler Gladle (Allie) of Elkton, MD and Niece-Chasity Bolick of Suwanee, GA. Karen will be remembered for her kind and giving heart. She was a creative soul, an accomplished writer, poet, artist, and guitar player. She generously donated her time to volunteer at various organizations, whether it was tutoring and mentoring elementary school students or helping at a local library. She loved to read and spend time engaging others in conversation sharing her vast knowledge of world events, sports, and literature. Karen had a deep and abiding love for family, and frequently kept in touch with aunts, sisters, her brother, and cousins. Those conversations will be deeply missed by all. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, September 30, 2023, in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, N.Y. A “Celebration of Life” reception to follow at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown, N.Y. The family welcomes donations to literacynny.org as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.
Karen L. Gladle
February 20, 1953 - August 21, 2023
