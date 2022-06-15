There will be no services at this time for Karen L. Gustafson of 362 S. Rutland St. Watertown. Karen passed away at her home while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her fiance’ Tasha Vincent. Among her survivors are her children Jerrie Gustafson of Watertown, Mrs. Kevin (Jessica) Bilyew of Bokoshe, OK, a stepson Josiah Vincent of Watertown, a brother Clinton George of Watertown and three sisters Mrs. Milton (Catherine) Shampine of Carthage, Mrs. Martin (Sally) DuFrene of Natural Bridge, and Mary Tift and Robert Mono of Watertown. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Karen L. Gustafson
