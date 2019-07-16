RUTLAND – Karen Mae Snyder, 69, of County Route 160, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, July 14, 2019 at her home.
Karen was born on February 8, 1950 in Anchorage, Alaska, a daughter to Sanford L. and Shirley A. (Groff) Jones. Karen graduated from Carthage Central School in 1968. She went on to attend the Canton ATC Nursing Program to become a registered nurse. She was a labor and delivery nurse for 44 years; she worked at various hospitals, Clifton Springs Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center. Karen retired from Samaritan Medical Center.
On June 26, 1971, Karen married John W. Snyder in Black River, NY.
Karen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, antiquing and camping in the Adirondacks.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; four children, John W. (Kristen) Snyder II, Hamburg, NY; Michael (Amie) Snyder, Phoenix, NY; Ryan (Bob) Sullivan, Copenhagen, NY; Rachel (Mike) Hadley, Carthage, NY; her mother, Shirley Jones, Black River, NY; three siblings, Sanford W. (Jane) Jones, Brownville, NY; Brenda K. (Dennis) Davis, Evans Mills, NY; Claudia F. (Larry) Whitmire, Antwerp, NY; ten grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, Charlotte Snyder; Noah, Vivienne Snyder; Wade, Lane Sullivan; Layla, Mia, Nora Hadley.
Karen is predeceased by her father, Sanford in 2008.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12 PM at the Carthage Elks, 511 Fulton St, Carthage, NY 13619.
Memorial Donations may be made out to Relay for Life, 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057, the Pink Ribbon Riders, 5420 Beckley St., Suite 334 Battle Creek, MI 49015 or the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.
