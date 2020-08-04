Karen Matthews Salisbury, 64, Grindstone Island passed away Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Karen was born in Alexandria Bay on August 11, 1955, daughter of James and Gloria (McIntyre) Matthews. She was a graduate of Thousand Islands High School and received her associate degree from SUNY Canton. On June 16, 1984 she married William L. Salisbury at Densmore Church on Wellesley Island.
Karen served as hostess at McCormick’s Restaurant for five years. She worked 19 years for Pfatzgraff Co., running retail stores around the country and in the Virgin Islands and was secretary at Jaworski & Stevenson in W. Palm Beach, FL. Most recently, she was the service manager for Hutchinson’s Boat works in Alexandria Bay.
She was a member of the American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 Auxiliary and the Thirsty Thursday Club at Tikibeach, Grindstone Island. Karen enjoyed reading, her dogs, finding her first arrowhead on Tikibeach, and especially spending time at her home on Grindstone Island.
She is survived by her husband, Will; her mother and stepfather Gloria and Terrence Schaber, Clayton; five sisters, Terry Bearup, Clayton, Christine (Joseph) Helmer, Alexandria Bay, Sharon (Kelly) Cantwell, Clayton, Wanda Matthews, Alexandria Bay, and Darci (K. C.) Kittle, Clayton; her Aunt Chris Matthews, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Karen was predeceased by her father, James Matthews and uncle, Dick Matthews.
As per her wishes, a celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to Karen’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
