Karen Roseanne (Harding) Lashomb passed unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest on New Year’s Eve, 2022, in Buffalo, New York at the age of 69. Originally from Watertown, NY, Karen was known for her creative, youthful spirit, garnering many friendships throughout her years at Sacred Heart Parochial School and during her tenure at Immaculate Heart Central High School, graduating in 1971.
Throughout her young life, Karen was a busy person, participating in Brownies and Girl Scouts and helping with high school plays and variety shows. She enjoyed ice skating, ballet, tap dancing, cheerleading and painting watercolors. Always with friends, Karen liked to water ski, fish, swim, and listen to the latest hits.
Karen’s transition to adulthood became especially challenging in later years. After spending considerable time in hospital and family care, Karen found peace and comfort, living in a sponsored residence in East Amherst, New York where she developed good friendships and enjoyed a rewarding social and cultural environment. She will be remembered by friends and family for her great sense of humor, artistic talent, acute sense of justice for all, and her inspiring strength and optimism in dealing with life’s challenges.
Karen is survived by her son, Eric (Carrie) Lashomb, and two grandsons, Nathaniel and Eli Lashomb; all of Clayton, NY. Also surviving Karen are her mother, Beverly J. Harding, Buffalo, NY, and three brothers, Rick (Andrea Frazer) Harding, Farmington Hills, Michigan; Mark (Ellen Ryan) Harding, Whiting, Vermont; and Terry (Debra Mattice) Harding, Buffalo, NY. Karen was predeceased by her father, Richard T. Harding in 2014.
Karen’s family would like to recognize Sandra Hughes and family, East Amherst, NY, for their genuine warmth and excellent care for Karen, her family and friends. Donations in remembrance of Karen Harding Lashomb may be made online at https://www.schofieldcare.org/donate, specified for the Activities Department. Memorial services will be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.