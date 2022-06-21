Karen S. Andrews, 61, Rutland, wife of Carl Andrews, passed away June 19th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
The memorial service will be 11 am Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 122 Maple St., Black River with pastor John Coulliette officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Town of Rutland. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 10:30 am at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Karen is survived by her husband Carl; her daughter Brandy and a son Carl, Jr.; her brothers James (Joan) Turck, Jeffrey, Brian and Steven Turck; her sister Cheryl (Gary) Sanders; several nieces and nephews.
Karen was born in Raymore, Ontario, Canada on September 17th, 1960, a daughter to James C. and Tamera Fauvelle Turck. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1978. She married Carl Andrews on May 16, 1981.
Karen was an excellent care giver and had spent the majority of her adult life caring for family and friends and as a nursing assistant and private duty nurse providing home health care.
She enjoyed going for rides to visit friends and relatives, going to garage sales and canning.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Baptist Church, 122 Maple St., Black River, NY 13612.
